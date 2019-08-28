General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Raised by Motco

Motco raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,887. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.55 and its 200 day moving average is $175.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $143.87 and a twelve month high of $207.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

In related news, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $273,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,517.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns bought 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,550.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 39,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,297.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.47.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.