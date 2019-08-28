GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 168.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,155 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.41% of GameStop worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GME. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in GameStop by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GameStop by 2,168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GME traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 259,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,966,713. The stock has a market cap of $379.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.38. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GME. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush set a $9.00 target price on GameStop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital set a $7.00 target price on GameStop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on GameStop from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GameStop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.95.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

