GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Receives $7.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital set a $7.00 price target on shares of GameStop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in GameStop during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GME traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $3.89. 245,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,966,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. GameStop has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $17.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $379.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.38.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

