Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Short Interest Down 11.6% in August

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,957,700 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 4,478,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Richard E. Uihlein bought 4,680,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $20,032,993.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,128,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,389,932.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 604,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 807,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 114,586 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $900,000. 15.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

NASDAQ GALT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.99. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.