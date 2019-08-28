Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Short Interest Down 11.6% in August

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,957,700 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 4,478,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In related news, Director Richard E. Uihlein bought 4,680,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $20,032,993.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,128,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,389,932.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 604,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 807,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 114,586 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $900,000. 15.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ GALT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.99. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.