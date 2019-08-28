Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.77.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.82. 2,149,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,335,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

In other news, COO Harry M. Iv Conger sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $1,629,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,376,174.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 920,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,658,866.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 107.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 99.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.