Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) Director Sells $5,910,394.92 in Stock

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) Director Steven B. Mosing sold 1,322,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $5,910,394.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,515,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,242,970.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FI remained flat at $$4.40 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,286. Franks International NV has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Franks International had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $155.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Franks International NV will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FI. ValuEngine upgraded Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.49 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franks International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 522.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Franks International during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Franks International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

