Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Given a $1.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) received a $1.00 price target from stock analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 31.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Gabelli cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Forum Energy Technologies from $4.25 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Forum Energy Technologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.47. 37,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50 and a beta of 2.31.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $245.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Forum Energy Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

