Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Shares Down 11.1%

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT) fell 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 291,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average session volume of 183,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 11.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

About Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project located in the Northwest Territories.

