Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.40

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.40 and traded as low as $5.54. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 373,506 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FVI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.70 to C$7.10 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.40. The company has a market cap of $870.39 million and a P/E ratio of 43.36.

In related news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant bought 54,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.92 per share, with a total value of C$214,219.71. Following the purchase, the director now owns 759,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,973,314.39.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.