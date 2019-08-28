FORTESCUE METAL/S (FSUGY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.31 on October 9th

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUGY traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. 1,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,346. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $13.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Get FORTESCUE METAL/S alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for FORTESCUE METAL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FORTESCUE METAL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.