FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG) Trading 0.4% Higher

FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.52, 9,559 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG) by 124.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,897 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

