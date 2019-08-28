FOAM (FOAM) Price Reaches $0.0277 on Top Exchanges

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 28th. One FOAM token can currently be bought for $0.0277 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $7.79 million and approximately $3,165.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00246721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.28 or 0.01288784 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00020111 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00092923 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000394 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,042,921 tokens. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

