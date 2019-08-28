FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

OTCMKTS FNCB remained flat at $$7.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,119. FNCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65.

FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter.

FNCB Bancorp Inc , formerly First National Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for First National Community Bank (the Bank). The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and operating the Bank, which provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses.

