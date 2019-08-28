Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 910,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,033 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Five Below were worth $109,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Five Below by 15.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 18.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 73.3% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $924,313.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,309,809.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $116.06. The stock had a trading volume of 20,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Five Below Inc has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $148.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.39.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $364.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.28 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIVE. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Five Below from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $150.00 price objective on Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Five Below in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.44.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

