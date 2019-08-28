Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 2.7% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 523.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fiserv by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.53. 663,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,390,507. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $108.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Northcoast Research raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.86 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $1,784,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 354,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,670,314.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total value of $2,686,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 291,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,314,046.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,419,850. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

