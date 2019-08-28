First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Position Raised by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,353 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 548,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after acquiring an additional 71,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of FPE stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.63. The company had a trading volume of 33,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,964. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.24. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $19.65.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

