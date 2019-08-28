First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Trading 0.4% Higher

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.13 and last traded at $34.13, 1,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 45,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.66.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.