First National Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:FXNC)

First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

FXNC stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.09. First National has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $31.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter. First National had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 16.11%.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, certificates of deposit, and cash management accounts, as well as treasury management solutions.

