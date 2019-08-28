First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $238.00

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.00 and traded as high as $240.00. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $235.00, with a volume of 551 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.46.

About First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal and home equity loans.

