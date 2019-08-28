First Foundation Inc (FFWM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on September 16th

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

FFWM traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.91. 4,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,681. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $617.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $17.04.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $51.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

