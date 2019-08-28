First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered First Busey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

First Busey stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,692. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. First Busey has a 52-week low of $23.13 and a 52-week high of $32.30.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.67 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 24.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Downey acquired 7,500 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $180,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,172.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,515.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,665.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 9,190 shares of company stock worth $222,807 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in First Busey by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Busey by 7.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in First Busey during the first quarter worth $224,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Busey during the first quarter worth $686,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Busey by 406.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

