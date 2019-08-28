First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Short Interest Up 9.8% in August

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,478,600 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 3,168,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of First Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.29. 5,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $11.94.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.10 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBP. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

