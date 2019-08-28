First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Short Interest Up 9.8% in August

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,478,600 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 3,168,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of First Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.29. 5,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $11.94.
First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.10 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on FBP. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
First Bancorp Company Profile
First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.