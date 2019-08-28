First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Receives $39.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FBNC shares. BidaskClub cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

First Bancorp stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.14. 1,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $43.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.59.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.62 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 30.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $32,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $507,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $104,425. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,120,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 11.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 72,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

