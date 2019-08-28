Financial Survey: Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) vs. LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) and LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lianluo Smart and LeMaitre Vascular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lianluo Smart N/A N/A N/A LeMaitre Vascular 16.72% 13.15% 11.15%

0.6% of Lianluo Smart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Lianluo Smart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lianluo Smart and LeMaitre Vascular, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lianluo Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A LeMaitre Vascular 0 3 2 0 2.40

LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus target price of $34.80, indicating a potential upside of 7.41%. Given LeMaitre Vascular’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LeMaitre Vascular is more favorable than Lianluo Smart.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lianluo Smart and LeMaitre Vascular’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lianluo Smart $560,000.00 23.95 -$8.91 million N/A N/A LeMaitre Vascular $105.57 million 6.09 $22.94 million $0.84 38.57

LeMaitre Vascular has higher revenue and earnings than Lianluo Smart.

Volatility & Risk

Lianluo Smart has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LeMaitre Vascular has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

LeMaitre Vascular pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Lianluo Smart does not pay a dividend. LeMaitre Vascular pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LeMaitre Vascular has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats Lianluo Smart on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies. The company sells its products primarily through distributors; and directly to hospital, physical examination centers, and governmental agencies, as well as to individuals. The company was formerly known as Dehaier Medical Systems Limited and changed its name to Lianluo Smart Limited in November 2016. Lianluo Smart Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Lianluo Smart Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature. It also provides carotid shunts that temporarily shunt the blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; powered phlebectomy devices to remove varicose veins; and radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patient's body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin. In addition, the company offers remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg; valvulotomes that cuts valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; and vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries. Further, it provides vascular patches, which are used for closure of vessels after surgical intervention, as well as endarterectomy and other vascular reconstruction; vessel closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and Reddick cholangiogram catheters to inject dye into the cystic duct during laparoscopic cholecystectomy, as well as laparoscopic accessory for use in laparoscopic gall bladder removal. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. markets its products through a direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

