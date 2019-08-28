Financial Review: Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) and Flexion Therapeutics (NYSE:FLXN)

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) and Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cambrex and Flexion Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex 0 4 1 0 2.20 Flexion Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Cambrex presently has a consensus target price of $52.40, suggesting a potential downside of 11.46%. Flexion Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 122.51%. Given Flexion Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flexion Therapeutics is more favorable than Cambrex.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cambrex and Flexion Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex $532.09 million 3.74 $92.41 million $2.77 21.36 Flexion Therapeutics $22.52 million 19.39 -$169.66 million ($4.49) -2.55

Cambrex has higher revenue and earnings than Flexion Therapeutics. Flexion Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cambrex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Cambrex has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flexion Therapeutics has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.2% of Flexion Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Cambrex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Flexion Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cambrex and Flexion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex 9.41% 8.20% 3.97% Flexion Therapeutics -368.31% -175.29% -57.71%

Summary

Cambrex beats Flexion Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cambrex Company Profile

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms. The company serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States. The company also develops FX201 a gene therapy product candidate designed to stimulate the production of an anti-inflammatory protein, interleukin-1 receptor antagonist for pain relief from OA of the knee. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

