Fetch Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Fetch token can now be purchased for about $0.0526 or 0.00000541 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and WazirX. Fetch has a total market cap of $25.22 million and $3.60 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fetch has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $489.55 or 0.05039080 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00043018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Fetch Token Profile

Fetch (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,327,908 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.