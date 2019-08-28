Factom (FCT) Market Capitalization Achieves $37.51 Million

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Factom has a total market capitalization of $37.51 million and approximately $12,998.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Factom coin can now be bought for $3.86 or 0.00038032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bit-Z, Poloniex and BCEX. Over the last week, Factom has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Factom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00247100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.71 or 0.01288054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00020119 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00092749 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Factom Profile

Factom’s genesis date was October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,710,860 coins. Factom’s official website is factom.org . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

Factom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit, BCEX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Factom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Factom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.