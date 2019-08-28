Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT Set at $70.00 by Needham & Company LLC

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has been given a $70.00 price target by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Fabrinet to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Fabrinet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of FN stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,626. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.22 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $1,287,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,789.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $4,466,100 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after buying an additional 68,991 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 1,192.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,394 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

