Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of TSE:EXE traded down C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,413. Extendicare has a 52 week low of C$5.95 and a 52 week high of C$9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.04.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXE. Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Extendicare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.90.

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

