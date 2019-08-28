Express (NYSE:EXPR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Express (NYSE:EXPR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.67 million. Express had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Express updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $-0.1–0.08 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EXPR traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 292,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $130.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.93. Express has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $11.69.

Get Express alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Express from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Express by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Express by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Express in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.