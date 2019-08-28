EVOS (EVOS) One Day Volume Tops $42.00

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 28th. During the last seven days, EVOS has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. EVOS has a market cap of $12,832.00 and $42.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EVOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00031935 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011169 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000090 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EVOS Profile

EVOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,537,779 coins. EVOS’s official website is www.evos.one. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EVOS Coin Trading

EVOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EVOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EVOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

