Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Evgen Pharma PLC (LON:EVG) shares dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.70 ($0.22), approximately 646,977 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 207,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.88 ($0.23).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Evgen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16.

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. Its core technology is Sulforadex, which include synthetic and stabilized analogues of the naturally occurring compound sulforaphane. The company's lead product is SFX-01, a synthetic version of sulforaphane stabilised that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and subarachnoid haemorrhage, as well as in preclinical stage for multiple sclerosis and clinical stage to treat prostate cancer.

