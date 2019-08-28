Ethorse Reaches Market Capitalization of $839,123.00 (HORSE)

Ethorse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. Ethorse has a total market cap of $839,123.00 and $101.00 worth of Ethorse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethorse has traded 165.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethorse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $478.70 or 0.04911307 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00044412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000160 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ethorse Profile

Ethorse is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. Ethorse’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,618,782 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethorse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethorse is medium.com/@ethorse . The official website for Ethorse is ethorse.com . Ethorse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ethorse

Ethorse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethorse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethorse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethorse using one of the exchanges listed above.

