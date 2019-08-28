Ether Zero Market Capitalization Tops $7.22 Million (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $7.22 million and approximately $835,363.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0438 or 0.00000453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Cryptopia, DigiFinex and EXX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.74 or 0.01768049 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00065959 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 206,619,702 coins and its circulating supply is 164,590,289 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, EXX, DigiFinex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

