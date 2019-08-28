Essentia Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43,154.00 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. Essentia has a market cap of $555,344.00 and $43,154.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Ethfinex and CoinBene. During the last week, Essentia has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.70 or 0.04911307 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00044412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000160 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Essentia Profile

ESS is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,418,920 tokens. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, BitForex, CoinBene, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

