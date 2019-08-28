Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Get Equity BancShares alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Equity BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of EQBK stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.98. 47,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,149. Equity BancShares has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $388.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity BancShares will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Equity BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Equity BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Equity BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Equity BancShares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Equity BancShares by 69,550.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity BancShares (EQBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.