EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Position Lessened by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,617 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of EPR Properties worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 225.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 398,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,617,000 after purchasing an additional 275,959 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 447.6% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 199,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after buying an additional 163,253 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 50,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,632,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $203,945.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,279.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Druten sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $219,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,459 shares of company stock worth $570,820 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

EPR Properties stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.47. 8,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,522. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.52). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.51%. The company had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

