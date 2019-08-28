EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Stock Position Increased by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,066 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 131.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 87.0% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $73.21. 169,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,452,697. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.31.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered EOG Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

