Ensco Rowan PLC (NYSE:ESV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ensco Rowan PLC (NYSE:ESV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ensco Rowan in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ensco Rowan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ensco Rowan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ensco Rowan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ensco Rowan in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

ESV stock remained flat at $$8.27 on Wednesday. Ensco Rowan has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ensco Rowan by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,632 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Ensco Rowan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 569,178 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Ensco Rowan by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 32,528 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ensco Rowan by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Ensco Rowan by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 274,091 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter.

Ensco Rowan plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet include 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units.

