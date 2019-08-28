Ensco Rowan PLC (NYSE:ESV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ensco Rowan PLC (NYSE:ESV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ensco Rowan in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ensco Rowan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ensco Rowan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ensco Rowan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ensco Rowan in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
ESV stock remained flat at $$8.27 on Wednesday. Ensco Rowan has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
About Ensco Rowan
Ensco Rowan plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet include 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units.
