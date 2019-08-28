Enjin Coin (ENJ) Market Cap Hits $50.24 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $50.24 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0647 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Kyber Network and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00245593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.38 or 0.01288645 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00019880 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00093590 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021572 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 776,278,713 tokens. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjincoin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Cryptopia, OKEx, Tidex, AirSwap, Kyber Network, Liqui, Kucoin, Upbit, Bittrex, COSS, HitBTC, Coinrail, Livecoin, Bancor Network, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

