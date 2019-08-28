Enigma (ENG) Price Tops $0.34

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, Enigma has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a total market cap of $25.64 million and approximately $363,092.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00003522 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, OKEx, Hotbit and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enigma Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, OKEx, Kyber Network, Hotbit, Mercatox, ABCC, Liqui, Tidex, GOPAX, Huobi, Binance, AirSwap and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

