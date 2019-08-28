Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.93

Shares of Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$11.93 and last traded at C$11.94, with a volume of 26593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.02.

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Enerflex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enerflex from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC cut their target price on Enerflex from C$23.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

In other Enerflex news, Director Michael Weill acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.65 per share, with a total value of C$27,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,600. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Dean Stewart sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.24, for a total value of C$142,312.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$176,776.02. Insiders acquired a total of 22,340 shares of company stock valued at $280,664 over the last ninety days.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

