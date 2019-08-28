Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 991,800 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the July 15th total of 1,516,600 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 319,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endologix during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Endologix during the second quarter worth $102,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Endologix during the second quarter worth $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endologix in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Endologix in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. 50.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELGX traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,106. Endologix has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.43. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 120.57% and a negative net margin of 60.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. Equities research analysts expect that Endologix will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ELGX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on Endologix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endologix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

