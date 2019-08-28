Encana (TSE:ECA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.87

Shares of Encana Corp (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.87 and traded as low as $5.76. Encana shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 2,974,909 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECA. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Encana from C$11.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Encana from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Encana from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Encana from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.29.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion and a PE ratio of 5.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Encana’s payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

Encana (TSE:ECA)

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

