Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 41.9% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $36,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Albert Monaco purchased 7,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $390,908.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

ENB stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.10. 336,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,376. The firm has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $38.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.559 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.80%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

