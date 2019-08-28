ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.31

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.31 and traded as high as $10.97. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 4,787 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENGGY shares. Citigroup cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

EnagÃ¡s, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

