Emphy (EPY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $637.00

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Emphy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Emphy has a market cap of $89,118.00 and approximately $637.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Emphy has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00693202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011875 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014259 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000721 BTC.

About Emphy

Emphy is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emphy is emphy.io

Buying and Selling Emphy

Emphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

