Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) Shares Up 9.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) shares shot up 9.5% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $2.89, 421,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 856% from the average session volume of 44,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Specifically, Chairman Yutaka Niihara acquired 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $87,492.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 52,200 shares of company stock valued at $156,752 over the last ninety days. 36.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Emmaus Life Sciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emmaus Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $154.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.86.

About Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA)

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.