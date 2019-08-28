Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK)’s stock price rose 10.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.03, approximately 170,804 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 595,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a negative return on equity of 129.61% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eltek stock. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,942 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 3.30% of Eltek at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eltek Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

