Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO) Trading Down 3.8%

Eloro Resources Ltd (CVE:ELO) dropped 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, approximately 54,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 23,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 million and a P/E ratio of -11.36.

About Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO)

Eloro Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and base metal properties. It holds a 90% interest in the La Victoria, a gold-silver property that consists of 16 mineral concessions covering an area of 8,930 hectares located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru. The company also holds various copper and gold projects in Québec, Canada.

